Measles outbreak: Millions of children left out of vaccination target

Questions have emerged over whether the target for Bangladesh’s nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign was fundamentally flawed, with one estimate suggesting that nearly 4.6 million children were left outside the official target population. Public health experts say this may help explain why the outbreak remains uncontrolled even four months after it began.

The measles outbreak started in early March this year. On Saturday, the health authorities reported three more child deaths, bringing the total death toll from measles to 753.

To contain the outbreak, the government launched a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign in April. The campaign began on 5 April in 30 upazilas and municipalities across 18 high-risk districts.

It was extended to Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Mymensingh and Barishal city corporations on 12 April, before expanding nationwide—including all upazilas, districts, municipalities and city corporations—on 20 April. The campaign concluded on 20 May.