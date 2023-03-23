Bogura judge withdrawn, attached to law ministry

The daughter of the judge studies in the girls’ school.
It is learnt that students clean the classroom every day by turns. But the daughter of the woman judge refused to take part in the activity -- a move that was opposed by the rest of the students.
Posts were repeatedly shared on Facebook over the issue and that enraged the judge. That’s why she came to the school on Tuesday and compelled the guardians of several students’ to apologise to her. She also threatened to file cases against the four students who posted statuses on Facebook regarding the matter, students alleged.
On that day around 2:300pm, students of the school blocked the road in front of Bogura Circuit House. Police drove them away from the road a 15-minute after the blockade.
Then they started demonstrating in the school. Later, a two-hour meeting was held between the students and additional deputy commissioner of Bogura Nilufa Yeasmin. In the meeting, students demanded that the judge seek apology from those guardians with whom she misbehaved.