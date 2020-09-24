Writ challenges reappointment of WASA MD

A writ petition was filed with the High Court challenging the legality of the process of reappointing Taqsem A Khan as managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA), reports UNB.
Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed filed the petition on behalf of Khandaker Monjur Morshed, an engineer and resident of Dhaka South City Corporation.
The petition also sought a HC rule asking the authorities concerned why the decision of the board of Dhaka WASA to reappoint Taqsem A Khan as MD would not be declared illegal.
Four people including secretary to local government, rural development and co-operatives ministry, additional secretary (water supply) and managing director of Dhaka WASA have been made respondents to the writ.
The HC may hear the petition next week, said the lawyer.
On 19 September, the board of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) made the recommendation at a virtual meeting, extending his tenure for three more years.
On 14 October 2009, Taqsem was appointed as the managing director of Dhaka WASA.
His tenure was extended as the managing director of WASA for five times.