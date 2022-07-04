Writ petition filed seeking judicial probe on Narail teacher humiliation

Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights body has filed a writ petition before the High Court seeking its directives for judicial inquiry into Narail College teacher Swapan Kumar Biswas's humiliation, reports UNB.

Lawyer Lutfe Jahan Purnima on behalf of ASK filed the petition on Monday.

The bench of justices Bhishmadeb Chakraborty and SM Moniruzzaman will hear the writ petition.