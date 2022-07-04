Writ petition filed seeking judicial probe on Narail teacher humiliation

Lawyer Purnima said,'' On the day of incident Narail's deputy commissioner, superintendent of police all were present yet a principal was forced to wear a garland of shoes."
The bench is likely to hear the petition this week. Home affairs secretary, Narail DC, SP and other concerned have been made respondent in this writ petition, she said.
Earlier on 30 June, the court asked the advocate to submit the petition to the vacation bench of the High Court.
On 18 June, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College shared a post on Facebook supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who has been accused of making insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad(PBUH).
There was daylong unrest at the college over the post and a rumor that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him outside the college campus. At one stage a group of men forced him to wear a garland of shoes.
A video of the incident soon went viral on social media that sparked huge criticism.
Different organisations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad protested the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in it.