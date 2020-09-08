Writ seeking probe into deaths of 84 elephants rejected

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected a writ petition seeking investigation into the deaths of 84 elephants in Chattogram region.
The bench of justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order.
Lawyer Monoj Kumar Bhowmik who filed the writ, said the petition was rejected as it was not done following the legal process.
He filed the writ petition on 4 August, seeking formation of a committee to investigate the unexpected deaths of elephants over the past 19 years in the Chattogram region.
The writ also attached a newspaper report stating that around 106 elephants died in the last 19 years in Chattogram forest circle.
Twenty-two of the elephants died due to their old age, the media report added.