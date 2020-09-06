Writ seeks compensation for Narayanganj mosque blast victims

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking Tk 5 million compensation for the families of each of the Narayanganj mosque blast victims, reports UNB.
Lawyer Taimur Alam Khandaker filed the writ petition on Sunday with the High Court bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Khairul Alam.
The High Court bench fixed Monday for a hearing on the writ.
Meanwhile, the death toll from Narayanganj mosque blast rose to 24 until Sunday afternoon as three more victims died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute today.
Some 40 people suffered burn injuries as all the air conditioners of the mosque exploded during Esha prayers in Fatullah, Narayanganj on Friday night.
Locals said the incident took place around 8:45pm at Baitus Salam Mosque when the devotees had just finished their prayers.
An air conditioner went off and sparked a fire inside the mosque.
A total of six ACs ultimately exploded there, leaving the 40 devotees injured.