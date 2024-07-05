Grandmaster Ziaur dies of cardiac arrest
Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman has died after suffering a cardiac arrest while attending the national chess competition.
He fell down all of a sudden at 5:52pm when he was playing against another grandmaster Enamul Hossain Rajib during the 12th round of the competition at the Bangladesh Chess Federation building on Friday.
As soon as he collapsed, the opponent grandmaster and others came forward in his rescue and rushed him to the Ibrahim Cardiac in the capital’s Shahbagh area. It took nine minutes to reach the hospital and begin his treatment.
Sometime later, the physicians pronounced him dead and said he breathed his last before reaching the hospital.