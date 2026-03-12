Kidnapper arrested through phone number in Cox’s Bazar, boy rescued
Police have rescued a boy who had been abducted from Chakaria upazila in Cox’s Bazar. The incident took place at around 10:15 pm on Wednesday in the Chhagirsah Kata area of the upazila.
Police also arrested a member of the kidnapping gang involved in the incident after tracing a mobile phone number.
The rescued teenager is Md Parvez Hossain, 17, son of Md Manjur Alam of chairman para in North Harbang, Chakaria Upazila. He had been working at a shop in Lohagara upazila, specifically in the Amirabad area.
The arrested individual is Nurul Islam, 35, son of the late Amir Sultan of the Chhagirakata area Chhagirakata area under Eidgarh Union. Police rescued the teenager based on information provided by him.
They arrested Nurul Islam from the remote hilly locality of Chhagirakata in Eidgarh Union of Ramu upazila.
According to local residents, Parvez Hossain was abducted at around 2:00 am on Monday night while returning from Amirabad in Lohagara.
The incident occurred near the Aziznagar road junction. After the abduction, the kidnappers telephoned Parvez’s father, Manjur Alam, and demanded Tk 10 lakh as ransom.
Manjur Alam subsequently contacted the police. With the assistance of information technology, the police identified the location of the user of the mobile phone number used to demand the ransom.
They then arrested Nurul Islam and rescued the teenager based on the information he provided.
Mohammad Monir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria police station, said, “After conducting a continuous 16-hour operation, we arrested a kidnapper from the remote hills of Ramu. Based on his information, we rescued the abducted boy from Dulahazara in Chakaria. We are continuing efforts to arrest the other suspects involved in this abduction.”