PM Hasina leaves London for home today

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for home today after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart from the London Heathrow Airport around 8:35pm (London time) on 3 October (Tuesday).

Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will see the premier off at the airport.