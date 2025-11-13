Competitions create scopes for self-discovery: Chief adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, Thursday termed competitions as scopes for self-discovery, saying the ‘Notun Kuri’ competition 2025 has created that scope for the country’s children and adolescents to unearth their talents.

“For these children, reaching this stage is a great event in their lives. It will inspire them to go further, to discover themselves. That is what this competition is all about — discovering oneself,” he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks at the prize giving ceremony of Bangladesh Television's (BTV) ‘Notun Kuri’ competition 2025 at Shapla Hall in the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Dhaka.