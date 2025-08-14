Adviser Asif Mahmud goes to Neela Market to eat duck meat; if it is closed, he goes to The Westin

When asked if the helmeted person seen in CCTV footage of the extortion incident was indeed him, the adviser replied, “If anyone in a CCTV video wearing a helmet is claimed to be me, how believable is that, really?”

Denying any involvement in the extortion incident, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said, “I do not think anyone has yet been able to present any proof that I was involved."

"On the contrary, in another interview that was taken, there is an allegation that a person was forcibly taken to a political leader’s house—this is a very serious allegation. And it came from the family’s side. So far, it seems quite reliable. Therefore, the claim that I am connected to this matter is entirely politically motivated,” he added.