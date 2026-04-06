Expatriate killed in Saudi Arabia missile strike, body arrives Bangladesh

At approximately 9:45 am, a Saudi Airlines flight carried his body to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ariful Haque Choudhury, received the body at the airport.

The adviser said, “We have so far received reports of seven deaths due to the conflict in the Middle East. Among them, we have received four bodies, while one has been buried in Saudi Arabia with the consent of the family.”