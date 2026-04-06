Expatriate killed in Saudi Arabia missile strike, body arrives Bangladesh
The body of Bangladeshi worker Abdullah Al Mamun, who died from burn injuries following a missile attack amid the Middle East conflict, arrived in Bangladesh today, Monday.
At approximately 9:45 am, a Saudi Airlines flight carried his body to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ariful Haque Choudhury, received the body at the airport.
The adviser said, “We have so far received reports of seven deaths due to the conflict in the Middle East. Among them, we have received four bodies, while one has been buried in Saudi Arabia with the consent of the family.”
To support the burial arrangements, the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board provided Tk 35,000 to the family, along with an immediate cash assistance of Tk 50,000. In addition, the authorities will provide Tk 300,000 as financial support.
Others present at the airport included Mokhter Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment; Asad Alam Siam, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dewan Ali Ashraf, director general (Consular and Welfare) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and ATM Mahbub-ul Karim, acting director general of the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board.