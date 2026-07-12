182 passengers endure a harrowing 5-hour ordeal inside aircraft at Shahjalal

The flight was scheduled to depart at 2:15 am, but due to a technical snag, it finally took off at 7:50 am. During this five-and-a-half-hour delay, 182 passengers were kept confined inside the closed aircraft.

Passengers on the Dhaka-to-Colombo FitsAir flight (8D 0912) faced this harrowing experience on 11 July at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Stranded for an extended period, the passengers alleged that they suffered severe physical and mental distress. According to their complaints, several passengers fell ill due to being confined to one spot for so long.

They further claimed that no adequate food or essential assistance was provided during this period, and that they were subjected to misconduct and rudeness.

Whilst acknowledging the flight delay, the Shahjalal airport authorities stated that they have received no formal complaints regarding passenger harassment.

Meanwhile, a FitsAir spokesperson denied any liability for the delay and evaded the allegations of mistreating passengers.