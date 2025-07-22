Students protest at Milestone College, meeting with 2 advisers inside

Students have been staging a protest at the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

Two advisers came to visit the college around 10:30 am today, Tuesday. As they were leaving the campus, the students surrounded them and began demonstrating.

Following this, law adviser Asif Nazrul and education adviser CR Abrar went to the ground-floor conference room of building No. 5 of the institution. Several teachers accompanied them.

A discussion is currently underway there with five to seven student representatives. Meanwhile, hundreds of students continue their protest outside.