Students protest at Milestone College, meeting with 2 advisers inside
Students have been staging a protest at the campus of Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.
Two advisers came to visit the college around 10:30 am today, Tuesday. As they were leaving the campus, the students surrounded them and began demonstrating.
Following this, law adviser Asif Nazrul and education adviser CR Abrar went to the ground-floor conference room of building No. 5 of the institution. Several teachers accompanied them.
A discussion is currently underway there with five to seven student representatives. Meanwhile, hundreds of students continue their protest outside.
The students are staging the protest, demanding the correct names and identities of the deceased published along with a complete and accurate list of the injured, compensation for the families of the victims, and the replacement of the Air Force’s old and unsafe training aircraft in favour of modern, safer alternatives.
Milestone College students had planned a sit-in on campus from 9:00 am. However, around 9:15 am, an announcement was made via loudspeaker by the Diabari army camp, prohibiting gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins in the area.
It was also announced that no assembly or protest would be allowed in or around the Diabari roundabout.
Meanwhile, crowds of onlookers have gathered again today around the college premises. Many people are arriving, with some still searching for their children or relatives.
Amir Hossain, a security guard at Milestone School, said people started arriving at dawn. “We’re only asking everyone to look and leave. Please don’t form a crowd,” he said.
Residential students were seen leaving the hostel this morning. Parents were also seen arriving to collect their children. Students were seen leaving the Haidar Ali Hostel, located behind the building where the plane had crashed.
Salahuddin Ahmed, a parent, said, “When I first heard the news at noon, I was terrified. Later I found out my son was safe.”
Afreen, a teacher at the school, said the building hit by the plane was used mainly for primary-level classes.
She further said it was still unclear which classrooms were affected and how many students were inside at the time.
A training fighter jet of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into one of the school buildings at Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon.
According to Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Adviser, 27 students have been confirmed dead as of this morning. Another 78 are being treated at four hospitals.
Milestone College director Russel Talukder said a help desk has been set up beneath building No. 1 to provide information about the deceased and injured. Teachers are updating information there, while the parents are both sharing and receiving details.