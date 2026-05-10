80 British-Bangladeshi councillors elected across 4 East London Boroughs

In the recent UK local government elections, 80 British citizens of Bangladeshi descent have been elected as councillors across four predominantly Bangladeshi-populated boroughs in East London.

Those are: Tower Hamlets, Newham, Redbridge, and Barking & Dagenham.

Local political analysts have hailed this as one of the most significant milestones in the political history of the British-Bangladeshi community. More than 300 individuals from the expatriate Bangladeshi community contested seats in this election.