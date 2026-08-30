How will the opposition proceed in parliament and on the streets?

Alongside demands for implementing reforms, the opposition has adopted a strategy of taking an aggressive stance in parliament on issues that directly affect people, including gas and electricity shortages and the law-and-order situation.

This became evident on the opening day of the third session of the 13th National Parliament. At the same time, the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance plans to remain active on the streets and gradually move towards a larger movement.

Sources in the opposition said they had requested a special session of parliament to discuss the ongoing crises. As that did not happen, they now want to raise issues such as electricity, gas and fertiliser shortages, rising prices of essentials and the deteriorating law-and-order situation through various means, including the question-and-answer sessions, during the current session.