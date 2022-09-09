37 stillbirths a day

Runa Akhter sat gloomily in the gynaecology ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Four hours ago, her younger sister Asma Akhter (22) gave birth to a stillborn child. It was her very first child.

Runa told Prothom Alo, Asma has a cesarean section delivery. She had got admitted into the hospital six days ago with labour pains. Blaming her sister’s husband, Runa said, “He didn’t take her to see a physician even once during her pregnancy.”

Runa talked to this reporter in front of the gynaecology ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 31 May afternoon.