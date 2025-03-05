Mob attacks two Iranians in Dhaka: Police
A mob attack on two Iranian nationals and another individual occurred in the Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka, according to police.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The police later rescued the two foreigners and admitted them to hospital.
According to police, the injured Iranians are Mohammad Ahmed, 74, and his grandson MD. Mehedi, 18. They were visiting Bangladesh as tourists.
The whereabouts of the third injured person is still unknown. He had brought the two foreign nationals in his vehicle but fled the scene following the incident.
The Officer-in-charge (OC) of Vatara police station, Mazharul Islam, informed Prothom Alo that the two Iranians had visited an establishment in the Bashundhara Residential Area at noon to exchange foreign currency for Bangladeshi taka.
During the transaction, a dispute arose between them and some individuals present at the location.
As a result, a mob was formed, accusing the Iranians of being robbers.
The police later rescued them after receiving a call on the emergency helpline 999.