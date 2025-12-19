New Age editor Nurul Kabir subjected to harassment
Nurul Kabir, editor of the English daily New Age and president of its editors’ council, was subjected to harassment while visiting to assess the situation of journalists trapped during the attack on the offices of the country’s leading English daily, The Daily Star.
Last Thursday, around midnight, Nurul Kabir faced this harassment in front of The Daily Star building.
Video footage circulating on social media shows a group of attackers surrounding Nurul Kabir, shouting that he is an agent of the Awami League. Some grabbed and pulled at his shirt collar, while several assailants attempted to attack him multiple times. Members of the army present at the scene tried to intervene and restrain them.
Later, leaders of the NCP arrived at the scene and moved Nurul Kabir to a safe location.
Following the news of the death of Inqilab Moncho convener Osman Hadi while he was receiving treatment in Singapore, a group of people went from Shahbagh to Karwan Bazar, vandalising and setting fire to the Prothom Alo office.
They then proceeded to The Daily Star office, carrying out vandalism, arson, and looting.
During this time, 30 journalists were trapped inside the newspaper office. Nurul Kabir went to the site to assess the latest situation and the journalists’ rescue.
At night, speaking on a television channel, Nurul Kabir said that as president of the editors’ council, he had gone there to fulfill his responsibility toward his colleagues.
Remembering Nurul Kabir’s courageous role during the authoritarian rule of the Awami League, many people expressed condemnation of the incident on social media.