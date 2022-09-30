Child marriage shuts school doors for many girls

The government started ‘Kishori Sangha’ (association for adolescent girls) for schoolgirls studying between Class 6 and 10 to reduce the number of child marriages.

A 14-year-old girl from Satkhira’s Sadar upazila was part of that association. But that couldn’t save her from the clutches of child marriage. Her parents married her off in April earlier this year. She hasn’t returned to school since.

The girl’s mother told Prothom Alo on Sunday that her son-in-law doesn’t want her daughter to continue her studies. When asked why they married her off, she said, “My daughter used to act according to her whims. That’s why we married her off.”