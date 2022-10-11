Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to showcase innovative designs for first time

The event aims to facilitate match-making between some of the leading, innovative Bangladeshi manufacturers with interested Dutch entrepreneurs and designers.
Bangladeshi participants will also visit the leading Dutch Design Academy in understanding the need and scope of ‘design’ in manufacturing. Leading Bangladeshi companies namely APEX Footwear, ACI, Nourish, Monno Ceramic, Walton will join the event.
When asked about the matter, speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh ambassador to Netherland M Riaz Hamidullah said Bangladeshi businessmen are participating in the Dutch Design Week for the first time. The market in Europe is very competitive.
As Europe moves towards Circular Economy and driven by EU Green Deal, consumers are increasingly sensitive towards goods with least Carbon footprint and are demanding newer kind of goods, added M Riaz Hamidullah.
He further said the transformed European market is encouraging Bangladeshi manufacturers to invest in “design making” and secure greater competitiveness and productivity, especially as Bangladesh emerges as a Middle Income Country (MIC).
Every year, the hundreds of designers, innovators converge at the largest design event in Northern Europe where emerging thinking or trends in design, innovation, new materials, sustainability, concepts are showcased to entrepreneurs from Europe and far beyond.