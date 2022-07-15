University student dies after bus hits private car

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost inspector Bacchu Mia said four people sitting in a private car were critically injured after being hit by a bus.
When they were brought to the hospital, the physician declared one of them dead. Three other injured are undergoing treatment.
Some of Sumaiya's classmates at the hospital said, they were going to visit Panam City in Narayanganj in two private cars from Dhaka’s Aftabnagar on Friday morning. On the way, one of the private cars carrying four of them was hit by a bus at Madanpur area leaving those four people critically injured.
Sumaiya's classmates also said they were in another private car. They rescued their injured friends and brought them to the emergency of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.
Sumaiya's father, businessman Mahfuzur Rahman, said Sumaiya is a third-year student at the English department of East West University. Their village home is in Mograpara village of Sonargaon in Narayanganj. They live in Demra’s Sharulia area. Sumaiya was the eldest among three of his children.