University student dies after bus hits private car

A private university student, who was sitting in a private car while it was hit by a bus in Narayanganj, has died.

The name of the student is Sumaiya Rahman Mahima (22). Her body has been kept for autopsy at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College.

The accident occurred at Madanpur area of Narayanganj on Friday morning. Three more people were injured in the accident. All of them are students of East West University.