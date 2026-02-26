Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins today

Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela (book fair) 2026 begins today, Thursday, under the theme ‘Bahumatrik Bangladesh’ (Multidimensional Bangladesh).

Prime minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the fair at 2:00 pm. During the inauguration ceremony, he will present the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2025.

The fair will run daily from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, except on holidays, until 15 March. After 8:30 pm, no one will be allowed to enter the fairgrounds. On holidays, the fair will operate from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Although the fair usually begins on 1 February each year, this year it has been delayed due to the parliamentary elections. Previously, the Bangla Academy was unable to hold the fair in February 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.