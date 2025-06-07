Chief adviser offers Eid-ul-Azha prayers at National Eidgah
Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus offered the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah this morning.
He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.
The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the chief justice, judges of the Supreme Court and high court divisions, members of the council of advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.
The Eid congregation was led by Hafiz Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek Imam, the ‘khatib’ of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Muhammad Habibur Rahman, the muezzin of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, served as the Qari.
This year, arrangements were made for around 35,000 worshippers to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah ground. Separate prayer facilities were also provided for women. To ensure adequate security, police, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies were on high alert.
Earlier, Dhaka South City Corporation had announced that a large canopy had been constructed at the National Eidgah to accommodate around 35,000 worshippers. A special VIP block was arranged to allow 250 people to offer prayers together.