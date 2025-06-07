Chief adviser offers Eid-ul-Azha prayers at National Eidgah

Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus offered the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the National Eidgah this morning.

He joined the Eid prayers about at 7:30 am.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by the chief justice, judges of the Supreme Court and high court divisions, members of the council of advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees.

The Eid congregation was led by Hafiz Maulana Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek Imam, the ‘khatib’ of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. Muhammad Habibur Rahman, the muezzin of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, served as the Qari.