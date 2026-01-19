Legal firearms must be deposited at nearest police stations by 31 Jan

The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned that legal action will be taken in accordance with the law if the order is violated.

All police superintendents and relevant authorities across the country have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure implementation of the directive.

A senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the deposition of firearms and restrictions on carrying them during elections is a routine and crucial step to maintain law and order. He added that the measure is intended to reduce the risk of violence and intimidation.

Election security experts believe that effective enforcement of firearm control can help ensure a more peaceful voting environment, but they also emphasise the need for strengthened monitoring and supervision at the field level.