Legal firearms must be deposited at nearest police stations by 31 Jan
To ensure that the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election is held in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, the interim government has imposed stricter controls on legal firearms. As part of these measures, all licensed firearms must be deposited at the nearest police station by 31 January.
The directive was issued through a gazette notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC), the 13th parliamentary election and referendum will be held on 13 February.
The notification states that, in line with the announced schedule, the carrying and display of firearms by license holders will be completely prohibited until 15 February.
However, this directive will not apply to legal firearms allocated under existing policies to “politically important persons” and candidates contesting parliamentary seats. The notification clarifies that candidates whose nomination papers have been lawfully submitted to and accepted by the Election Commission, as well as their officially approved armed retainers, will be exempt from the prohibition on displaying legal firearms.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has warned that legal action will be taken in accordance with the law if the order is violated.
All police superintendents and relevant authorities across the country have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure implementation of the directive.
A senior official of the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the deposition of firearms and restrictions on carrying them during elections is a routine and crucial step to maintain law and order. He added that the measure is intended to reduce the risk of violence and intimidation.
Election security experts believe that effective enforcement of firearm control can help ensure a more peaceful voting environment, but they also emphasise the need for strengthened monitoring and supervision at the field level.