15,000 freedom fighters’ video interviews scrapped, no payment to contractor

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has cancelled nearly 15,000 video interviews of freedom fighters recorded under a project, citing failure to meet required conditions.

It has been decided that no payment will be made to the contracting firm involved in the work. The video interviews will not be preserved either.

Officials at the ministry said that upon review they found that the videos did not present the “accurate history” of the Liberation War. The footage contains multiple inconsistencies, and the freedom fighters’ experiences were not properly reflected.

They said that if such videos are passed on to future generations, they could create a negative perception of the Liberation War. For this reason, the videos were rejected.

Not only the interviews, but the entire project worth nearly Tk 500 million undertaken during the previous government to preserve the history of the Liberation War has been cancelled.