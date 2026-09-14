Gas supply to increase as Adani unit resumes, but load-shedding continues

Gas supply may increase somewhat from Monday. Meanwhile, one unit of the Adani power plant, which had been shut down due to a technical fault, resumed operations yesterday. Despite this, it will take some time for load-shedding to ease to a tolerable level, as three of the country’s major coal-fired power plants are generating only about half of their capacity.

The country has been facing a gas crisis for more than a month and a half. Reduced power generation due to the gas shortage has led to increased load-shedding. Industries are unable to operate at full capacity, while consumers are also facing greater difficulties in cooking and transportation.

Petrobangla oversees the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), while its subsidiary Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) handles the imports. Three officials involved in LNG supply told Prothom Alo that supply could not be increased because fewer LNG cargoes were being imported. Cargo arrivals have now become more regular, allowing supply to be increased.

According to Petrobangla sources, daily gas demand stands at 3.8 billion cubic feet (bcf), while the situation is usually managed by supplying 2.65–2.7 bcf. Yesterday, however, supply stood at 2.37 bcf, including 750 million cubic feet from LNG.

LNG supply may be increased to 930 million cubic feet from Monday. If that happens, total daily gas supply will rise to 2.55 bcf. Petrobangla expects this to ease the gas shortage faced by industries.