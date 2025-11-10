Trade Union-CSO Action Alliance
Rights activists seek investigation into corruption in labour migration
Rights activists have expressed concerns over the corruption in the international labour migration which is a lifeline of the country's economy.
They also lamented that the migrants, who are bringing remittance to the country and keeping the wheel of the economy rolling, are being cheated at home and at the destination countries as well.
The rights activists made the remarks at a launching event of the Trade Union-CSO Action Alliance (TUCSAA) at the National Press Club on Monday. The Trade Union and the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised it.
The organiser said this is a new platform launched to jointly work for ensuring rights of the migrant workers.
Shakil Akhter Chowdhury, convener of the TUCSAA, and also general secretary of Bangladesh Labour Federation, said, "We have made an alliance so that we can advance the migration issues together."
Citing his recent visit to Dubai, he said several migrants met him there and said that they are unable to renew their passports.
Syed Saiful Haque, adviser of TUCSAA and chairman of the WARBE Development Foundation, said that it needs to look into the matter why the corruption is taking place inside the country and why a migrant has to spend Tk 400,000-5,00,000 to go abroad.
A migrant from India, Nepal and Sri Lanka can go abroad by spending only Tk 45,000, he pointed out.
Syed Saiful Haque also said many laws and policies have been formulated by the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, but those are not being implemented.
He also said the migrants are sending US $30 billion every year. Unfortunately, there is no budget at the ministry for the welfare of the migrants, he lamented.
Razequzzaman Ratan, a convening committee member of TUCSAA, said that the purpose of the platform is to launch a movement to create pressure on the government to solve the issues of migrants.
Citing findings of a study, Ratan said that 38 per cent of female migrants returned home and found that their relations with families broke. These female migrants sent money for their families, he added.
Jasiya Khatoon, member secretary of TUCSAA, presented a keynote paper.
She said migrants are facing various problems including cheating, discrimination and harassment. The women migrants are also facing more problems.
"Various organisations are working separately in their own way but we need a collaboration. It is necessary to raise voice from the grassroots level," Jasiya added.
When asked about the specific plan, Shakil Akhter Chowdhury said, "We will raise voce among the policymakers and create awareness among the migrants."
"We have made agreements with the Trade Union organisations of overseas countries," he mentioned.
Naimul Ahsan Jewel, convening committee member of TUCSAA, moderated the event. He said, "We have told the government to take initiative to legalise the undocumented migrants."