Rights activists seek investigation into corruption in labour migration

Rights activists have expressed concerns over the corruption in the international labour migration which is a lifeline of the country's economy.

They also lamented that the migrants, who are bringing remittance to the country and keeping the wheel of the economy rolling, are being cheated at home and at the destination countries as well.

The rights activists made the remarks at a launching event of the Trade Union-CSO Action Alliance (TUCSAA) at the National Press Club on Monday. The Trade Union and the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) organised it.

The organiser said this is a new platform launched to jointly work for ensuring rights of the migrant workers.