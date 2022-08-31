Bus fare decreased by 5 paisa per kilometre

The secretary said the decision has been taken following a meeting with transport owners and workers.
He said the decision of decreasing the fare of all kinds of buses, including city and long-haul, by 5 paisa has been taken that will be effective from Thursday.
According to that, the fare in Dhaka city will be Tk 2.45 per kilometre while Tk 2.15 for long-haul buses. Earlier, the government increased bus fare by 16 per cent in Dhaka and 22 per cent in long routes following the price hike of fuel oil.