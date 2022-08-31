Bangladesh

Bus fare decreased by 5 paisa per kilometre

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The fare of buses has been reduced by 5 paisa per kilometre –- a decision that has been made a day after the prices of fuel oils were decreased by Tk 5 per litre.

Road transport and highways division secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri came up with this decision on Wednesday evening at the head office of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) in Banani.

The secretary said the decision has been taken following a meeting with transport owners and workers.

He said the decision of decreasing the fare of all kinds of buses, including city and long-haul, by 5 paisa has been taken that will be effective from Thursday.

According to that, the fare in Dhaka city will be Tk 2.45 per kilometre while Tk 2.15 for long-haul buses. Earlier, the government increased bus fare by 16 per cent in Dhaka and 22 per cent in long routes following the price hike of fuel oil.

