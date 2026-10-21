Recruitment for 100,000 third and fourth class govt posts stalls

Proposals to recruit staff for around 100,000 temporary posts in grades 16 to 20 across various government offices have been left pending.

Ministries and divisions cannot recruit for these third- and fourth-class positions because of revisions to the outsourcing policy. As a result, they cannot hire staff despite the demand, leaving members of the public deprived of essential services.

Until now, government offices recruited third- and fourth-class employees through outsourcing agencies or private companies. Under the revised policy, however, they can no longer recruit through private companies.

Ministries, divisions and government offices can recruit staff directly. Alternatively, a ministry or division may recruit through the Infrastructure Investment Facilitation Company (IIFC), a specialised organisation approved by the Finance Division.