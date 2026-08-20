Presidential election today; how voting to take place

The outcome is virtually predetermined by the numbers. Yet, with two candidates in the race, voting for the presidency will take place today, Thursday, for the first time in 35 years. Polling will be held in the chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A total of 349 MPs are eligible to vote.

There are two candidates in the election: ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Oli Ahmed, the candidate of the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP has 247 MPs in parliament. Given this numerical advantage, Mirza Fakhrul’s election as president is virtually certain. Nevertheless, with two candidates in the fray, voting must be held in accordance with the election schedule.