Three LNG tankers to arrive in a week

Three tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are scheduled to arrive at Chattogram port within a week. One of the tankers has already entered Bangladesh’s maritime waters, while the remaining two are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

Together, the three vessels are carrying nearly 193,000 tonnes of LNG.

Sources at Chattogram port said that the tanker HL Puffin, carrying 61,997 tonnes of LNG from Australia, reached the Kutubdia coast on Thursday.

Additionally, New Brave from Indonesia, carrying 61,000 tonnes, and Celsius Galapagos from the United States, carrying around 70,000 tonnes, are scheduled to arrive at the port by Wednesday.