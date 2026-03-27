Three LNG tankers to arrive in a week
Three tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) are scheduled to arrive at Chattogram port within a week. One of the tankers has already entered Bangladesh’s maritime waters, while the remaining two are expected to arrive by Wednesday.
Together, the three vessels are carrying nearly 193,000 tonnes of LNG.
Sources at Chattogram port said that the tanker HL Puffin, carrying 61,997 tonnes of LNG from Australia, reached the Kutubdia coast on Thursday.
Additionally, New Brave from Indonesia, carrying 61,000 tonnes, and Celsius Galapagos from the United States, carrying around 70,000 tonnes, are scheduled to arrive at the port by Wednesday.
Md Nurul Alam, senior deputy general manager of UNI-Global Business Limited, the local representative for the two incoming tankers, told Prothom Alo that, according to the schedule, both tankers are expected to arrive on time.
Nearly 70 per cent of Bangladesh’s LNG imports come from Qatar. The outbreak of war in the Middle East has created uncertainty in this supply. Two LNG tankers from Qatar were expected in mid-month, but they did not arrive. One of these tankers is still stuck at Ras Laffan port with LNG onboard.
So far this month, seven LNG-carrying tankers have arrived in Bangladesh. Normally, 10 to 11 tankers arrive each month.
State-owned PetroBangla imports LNG into the country. Officials from the agency said that, given the uncertainty in the Middle East, efforts are underway to secure LNG from alternative sources. Despite the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, they do not anticipate a major supply shortage for the time being.