Renowned singer Farida Parveen passes away

Veteran folk singer Farida Parveen has passed away. She died tonight, Saturday at 10:15pm. (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un).

The news was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, Managing Director of Universal Medical College Hospital. She was 71 years old, and is survived by her husband and four children.

Farida Parveen had been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. In recent weeks, her condition had worsened to the point that she required dialysis twice a week.

On 2 September, she was taken to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali for her routine dialysis. However, following the procedure, her condition deteriorated, and physicians advised immediate hospitalisation.

She was then admitted to the hospital's ICU, where her condition remained critical. On Wednesday, her condition worsened further, and physicians decided to place her on ventilation support.

Despite all medical efforts, she passed away — leaving behind a rich legacy in Bangladeshi folk music.