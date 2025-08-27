49th death anniversary of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam being observed

The nation on Wednesday is observing the 49th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, recalling his undying legacy of defiance against injustice as well as his profound messages of love, humanity, and equality.

The poet, lyricist, composer and revolutionary voice of Bengali literature and music, affectionately known as ‘Dukhhu Mia,’ passed away on 12 Bhadra, 1383 (August 29, 1976) at the then PG Hospital (now BSMMU) in Dhaka.

Various socio-cultural organisations chalked out elaborate programmes to mark the day, including discussions, prayers and cultural events.

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Institute organised a discussion titled 'Mrityunjayi Nazrul' alongside Hamd-Naat recitations and doa mahfil. Bangla Academy paid tributes at the poet’s grave and arranged solo lectures and cultural performances.