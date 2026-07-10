95 landslides hit Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps in six days, over 4,000 homeless: UNHCR

One of the victims of Wednesday’s wall collapse was 13-year-old Rashida Begum, daughter of Hasim Ullah. She was buried at the camp cemetery the same day.

Hasim Ullah said heavy rain had been falling since dawn that day.

While he, his wife and three children remained at home, he took Rashida to the madrasa as usual in the morning. Later in the afternoon, he received news that she had died after the wall collapsed.

Fighting back tears, he said he had enrolled his daughter in the madrasah a year ago to memorise the Holy Quran, and she had been only three months away from completing her Hifz.

Two other victims, Umme Nejatul, 13, and Umme Salma, 12, were sisters and daughters of Abdus Shukur. They, too, were expected to complete their Hifz studies within two months.

“My daughters used to wake me every morning by reciting the Quran. Now our home is filled with grief, and we spend sleepless nights,” Abdus Shukur said.