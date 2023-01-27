IEB protests DCs’ proposal on design, implementation of projects

The Institution of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) has protested the proposal presented by the deputy commissioners (DCs) at their annual conference, asking for the power to oversee the design and implementation of projects in their districts.

“The DCs’ proposal is unrealistic and illogical. By raising such a proposal, the DCs are seeking to violate existing procurement rules,” IEB general secretary Shahadat Hossain Shiblu said in a statement Thursday.