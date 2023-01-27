IEB protests DCs’ proposal on design, implementation of projects

Following Rule 12 of the Public Procurement Rules, 2008, the public works of the land and public administration ministries are implemented by engineering firms with technical expertise, he added.
The DCs’ comment that “estimate, design, and monitoring done by engineers create bottlenecks in the implementation of the projects while maintaining quality,” is audacious, the IEB said.
If the DCs can coordinate their work properly, it will be possible to implement the projects on time, it added.
The IEB strongly demanded that the government not consider the DCs’ proposal.