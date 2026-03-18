Rain, thundershowers likely in 8 divisions: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers in all divisions of the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Wednesday.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a Met office bulletin.