July Charter implementation order: How much of each party's demands accommodated

The government finally issued the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order yesterday, Thursday.

Before issuing this order, there were differences of opinion among various parties—including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP)—regarding the implementation of the charter.

The government had given the political parties seven days to resolve their differences and submit a coordinated proposal; however, it is reported that no formal discussions took place among the parties.

The question now is: to what extent did the government consider each party’s objections regarding the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order and the referendum?