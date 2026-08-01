3 members of a family killed in Khulna road crash
Three members of a family were killed and another was injured when a truck rammed into a motorbike at Domra in Digholia upazila of Khulna district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Farzana Khatun, 26, wife of Shihab Sheikh, Maimuna, 2, daughter of Shihab, and Rubia Khatun, 16, sister-in-law of Shihab of Kalia upazila in Narail district.
Shuvro Prakash, officer-in-charge of Digholia police station, said the accident occurred around 11:30 pm when the Rupsha-bound truck from Gazirhat hit the motorbike carrying four people, leaving three dead on the spot and another injured.
The injured, Shihab Sheikh, was taken to a local hospital.