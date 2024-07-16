Govt won’t do anything about quota bypassing court: Law minister
The government will not do anything regarding reform in the existing quota system in government jobs bypassing the court, law minister Anisul Huq said Tuesday.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on indemnity as an illegal law and incarcerated jananetri (Sheikh Hasina) at the National Press Club today.
Bangladesh Progressive Columnists’ Forum organised the seminar, said a media release of the ministry.
The law minister said when an issue goes to the court, the government waits about what the court says. Then the time comes for the government to take steps. That is why the government will wait until the court announces its verdict.
Mentioning that the government respects the apex court, Anisul Huq further said the government will consider the verdict of the court and will try to carry out that.
The government won’t do anything regarding the quota system bypassing the court, he insisted.
* More to follow …