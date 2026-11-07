Let no one again turn Bangladesh into a subservient state: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said this year’s Nov 7 pledge should be that no one can ever again snatch the country’s independence, sovereignty and people’s rights or make Bangladesh a subservient state, urging for national unity with the spirit of the 1975 sepoy-people’s revolution.

“National unity is needed to keep this pledge. In Bangladesh’s socio-economic, geographical and political reality, we must hold the spirit of the sepoy-people’s revolution close to our hearts and minds if we are to strengthen national unity,” he said at a programme at the Army Stadium in Banani marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Tarique Rahman said the 1971 War of Liberation, the sepoy-people’s revolution of 7 November 1975, the 1990 movement against autocracy and the 2024 mass uprising against fascism had each shown that the people of Bangladesh never compromise on national interest, independence or sovereignty. For them, Bangladesh comes above everything, he said.

Describing 7 November as a day of great significance and pride for patriotic, freedom-loving and democratic people, he said soldiers and civilians had stood together on this day in 1975 and thwarted conspiracies against the country’s independence and sovereignty.