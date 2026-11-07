Let no one again turn Bangladesh into a subservient state: PM Tarique Rahman
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said this year’s Nov 7 pledge should be that no one can ever again snatch the country’s independence, sovereignty and people’s rights or make Bangladesh a subservient state, urging for national unity with the spirit of the 1975 sepoy-people’s revolution.
“National unity is needed to keep this pledge. In Bangladesh’s socio-economic, geographical and political reality, we must hold the spirit of the sepoy-people’s revolution close to our hearts and minds if we are to strengthen national unity,” he said at a programme at the Army Stadium in Banani marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
Tarique Rahman said the 1971 War of Liberation, the sepoy-people’s revolution of 7 November 1975, the 1990 movement against autocracy and the 2024 mass uprising against fascism had each shown that the people of Bangladesh never compromise on national interest, independence or sovereignty. For them, Bangladesh comes above everything, he said.
Describing 7 November as a day of great significance and pride for patriotic, freedom-loving and democratic people, he said soldiers and civilians had stood together on this day in 1975 and thwarted conspiracies against the country’s independence and sovereignty.
Recalling the events of that time, he said plots against Bangladesh peaked in the first week of November 1975, and the then Army Chief Lt Gen Ziaur Rahman was placed under house arrest with his family in the night of 3 November.
The soldiers and people joined hands to defeat the conspiracy that began with the confinement of the proclaimer of independence, he said.
Those who wanted to make Bangladesh a subservient state, impose one-party rule by denying people their democratic and political rights, and humiliate the armed forces, were defeated by the revolution, he said.
But the defeated forces, he said, did not give up. “Later, they regrouped in different ways and again turned the country into a subservient state. The honour of the armed forces was damaged through the planned killing of army personnel at Pilkhana, and fascist rule was imposed by taking away people’s democratic and political rights,” he said.
Those forces were defeated again in the student-people uprising in 2024, which cost thousands of lives and freed the country from fascism, he said.
He paid deep respect to all those killed or injured in the long movement against fascism and in the uprising.
Tarique Rahman said, “The war of 1971 was to win independence, and fight in 2024 was to protect it,” he said.
“As people from every walk of life took to the streets on Aug 5, 2024, soldiers and people did the same on 7 November 1975,” he added.
The Premier said history had since shown that 7 November 1975 set the course for Bangladesh’s future, and that whenever the country strayed from its spirit, its independence and the people’s sovereignty came under threat.
Stressing that national unity rests on a shared identity, he said, “Every citizen, whatever their party, religion or caste, and whether they are Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Christian or from a small ethnic community, shares one proud identity- Bangladeshi.”
“This identity has made us one nation. The historic 7 November further strengthened the foundation of Bangladeshi nationalism, and as long as Bangladesh exists, the importance of the united revolution of soldiers and people will remain relevant,” he said.
Paying deep tribute to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, he said the leader had stood for the country’s independence and sovereignty on 7 November 1975, just as he had fought in the battlefield in 1971 after declaring independence.
Turning to the young generation, he said history is not just a recollection of the past but the source of a nation’s identity, self-respect and drive to build a shared future.
He noted that thousands of boys, girls and young men and women had presented the historical backdrop of 7 November at the programme.
“If the new generation stays united, inspired by the spirit of Nov 7, Bangladesh will never lose its way. A country whose youth are not inspired by nationalism cannot have strong unity among its people,” he said.
Winning independence is a historic glory, he said, but it is the duty of every generation to keep the flag of that glory flying high and make independence meaningful. The young generation, in particular, must uphold the core spirit of independence and devote themselves to building a safe, prosperous, humane and dignified Bangladesh.
“The present government is committed to building a prosperous future,” he said.
The Premier ended with a call to the people: “On this historic day of the sepoy-people’s revolution, let the voice of patriotic and democratic people be: ‘Not Delhi, not Pindi, not anyone else- Bangladesh first’.”
He thanked and congratulated the National Revolution and Solidarity Day-2026 Celebration Committee, Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC), Bangladesh Scouts and, above all, the democratic people of the country for organising the event.
A historic documentary on the day was screened at the beginning of the programme. The Prime Minister later watched the special display, in which around 3,000 BNCC cadets and 500 Bangladesh Scouts members took part.
The programme was organised under the direction of the Ministry of Defence and the supervision of the Armed Forces.
Prime Minister’s wife Zubaida Rahman, advisers, Members of Parliament, representatives of diplomatic missions, chiefs of the three services, military and civil officials, students, youths, BNCC and Scouts members, and invited guests, among others, were present at the programme.