Bangladesh failed to vaccinate children, independent review finds

In the main presentation, Katrina Kretsinger outlined the history of Bangladesh’s EPI programme and described the vaccines administered to prevent various diseases. Explaining the causes of the measles outbreak, she said most of those infected had not been vaccinated.

The independent review found that children had been left unvaccinated both during the Awami League government’s tenure and under the previous interim government.

Kretsinger said an immunity gap had developed among children before the outbreak. Under routine immunisation programmes, around 20 per cent of children are left unvaccinated each year, with some variation.

Between 2000 and 2025, a total of 849,619 children missed measles vaccination. Stocks of measles-rubella vaccines ran out in 2025.

Her presentation showed that the most recent measles-rubella vaccination campaign had been conducted in 2020. The next campaign was due in 2024 but was postponed. A decision was taken to hold it in 2025, but it did not take place that year. A typhoid vaccination campaign was conducted in 2025, while the measles-rubella campaign was eventually held in April 2026. The delay in the measles-rubella campaign was one of the reasons behind the outbreak, she said.

Kretsinger identified several other contributing factors, including Bangladesh’s high population density and social gatherings. Vaccination is administered to children aged nine months and older, but children younger than nine months are also contracting measles.

The independent review team also assessed the current government’s response to the outbreak. It concluded that the response had been inadequate and delayed. The government had not extended vaccination to everyone at risk, including children older than five years.

The presentation also appeared to indirectly question the government’s figures for patients presenting with measles symptoms and those confirmed to have the disease.

As of 12 October, samples from 93,852 people who sought treatment with measles symptoms had been tested. Measles was detected in 68,867 of them, meaning 73 per cent of those tested were positive.

The government’s figures show a much lower proportion. According to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release on Wednesday, 208,570 suspected measles patients had been admitted to hospitals across the country so far, of whom 22,840 were confirmed to have the disease. Confirmed cases accounted for 11 per cent of suspected cases.