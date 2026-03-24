How long can July Foundation rely on government support?
On 17 September 2024, the then chief adviser of the former interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, granted Tk 1 billion (100 crore) from the chief adviser’s relief and welfare fund to the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.
The foundation began its operations with this grant. According to the latest accounts, out of a total of Tk 1.19 billion (119 crore) in donations, the foundation currently holds Tk 41.037 million.
After providing the Tk 1billion grant, officials announced at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital that the government would manage support for the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising through this foundation.
The foundation would also ensure long-term medical treatment and other assistance for the injured. Following its establishment, Bangladesh Bank contributed Tk 50 milllion (5 crore) to the fund, while an anonymous woman donated another Tk 50 million.
The foundation also received contributions through its website, Facebook page, and other sources.
On the other hand, the matter of recurring expenditure— staff salaries, allowances, administrative costs, office rent, vehicle purchase and rental, maintenance, fuel, travel expenses, furniture procurement, and related costs—is more critical.
The foundation has stated that the remaining portion of the Tk 30 million (3 crore) allocated by the government for this sector will only cover salaries, bonuses, and other expenses for the current month of March.
According to the foundation’s regulations, it may only use donated funds to support the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising and the injured participants.
With funds running low in both the donation and recurring expenditure accounts, uncertainty is increasing over whether the foundation can continue its operations. Employees have expressed growing frustration.
According to the latest accounts, out of a total of Tk 1.19 billion (119 crore) in donations, the foundation currently holds Tk 41.037 million.
Repeated appeals for financial support
On 15 September last year, the foundation sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, requesting funding for recurring expenses in the 2025–26 fiscal year.
In addition to salaries and allowances, it sought Tk 50 million for emergency and urgent assistance to those affected by the uprising. However, the foundation has yet to receive a response.
Earlier, the Local Government Division had allocated a total of Tk 30 million for eight months (from November 2024 to June 2025) to cover recurring expenses.
Despite facing a shortage of operational funds, the foundation spent Tk 1 million (10 lakh) from this allocation on various activities, including surgery for the injured, transportation arrangements, educational support, purchasing medicines and wheelchairs, providing physiotherapy and offering mental health services to the mothers of those killed in the movement, according to the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kamal Akbar.
Family members of those martyred and injured individuals come to the foundation as their last resort. According to government directives, injured individuals are supposed to receive free treatment at hospitals. Many are not receiving this.Kamal Akbar, CEO, July Foundation
He told Prothom Alo, “Family members of those martyred and injured individuals come to the foundation as their last resort. According to government directives, injured individuals are supposed to receive free treatment at hospitals. Many are not receiving this.”
Victims visit multiple hospitals before approaching the foundation. The foundation’s doctors conduct initial assessments, after which volunteers assist in referring patients to appropriate hospitals.
Patients require various diagnostic tests, transportation arrangements to return home, and, if necessary, temporary accommodation. The foundation provides these services out of a sense of responsibility.
Hope for Tk 2.38 billion allocation fading
On 4 March, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs sent a letter regarding financial assistance for the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation. Earlier, on 8 February, the foundation had requested an allocation of Tk 2.382 billion (238.2 crore).
In its reply, the ministry stated that the Finance Division had allocated Tk 5.052 billion (505.2 crore) in the revised budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year to support the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising and to provide medical assistance to the injured.
The letter outlined how these funds have been or will be spent and noted that an additional Tk 1 billion is required to complete various activities properly.
Under these circumstances, the ministry stated that it does not have sufficient allocation in the revised budget of the current fiscal year to meet the foundation’s request.
The letter, signed by Md Asaduzzaman, deputy secretary (budget) of the ministry of Liberation War Affairs, further stated that, under government regulations, direct cash assistance from the revenue budget cannot be provided to any individual, organisation, or foundation unless it is a statutory or officially registered government body.
In response, CEO Kamal Akbar stated that the July Foundation had been registered under the NGO Affairs Bureau on 23 September 2024 and under the Department of Social Services on 10 September of the same year.
Therefore, he argued, there is no scope to claim that the foundation is unregistered. He further added that the foundation is performing functions that various government ministries were expected to carry out.
He said, “The government provides funds even for funeral arrangements; similarly, it will assume responsibility for this foundation out of a sense of obligation.”
Under its housing, training, and rehabilitation programmes, the foundation has received more than 5,500 applications. Officials report that approximately 80 per cent of applicants have expressed an interest in starting their own businesses. With support from various donor groups, the foundation has so far rehabilitated 94 families of martyrs and injured individuals. It has assisted them by setting up shops, establishing farms, and purchasing auto-rickshaws, among other forms of support.
Initiatives undertaken by the foundation
Under its housing, training, and rehabilitation programmes, the foundation has received more than 5,500 applications.
Officials report that approximately 80 per cent of applicants have expressed an interest in starting their own businesses.
With support from various donor groups, the foundation has so far rehabilitated 94 families of martyrs and injured individuals.
It has assisted them by setting up shops, establishing farms, and purchasing auto-rickshaws, among other forms of support.
According to foundation officials, each family has received an average of Tk 150,000.
Training programmes are being conducted with assistance from relevant institutions, including the Bangladesh Computer Council, BKSP, the SME Foundation, and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.
Since its inception, the foundation has been verifying the identities of martyrs and injured individuals and developing a comprehensive database. It has also been involved in identifying unknown martyrs.
In cases where individuals have falsely claimed to be martyrs or injured persons, the foundation has initiated legal proceedings against them. It has also begun digitally documenting applications for financial assistance and other support.
According to information provided by the foundation, it has disbursed financial assistance from the total donation fund of Tk 1.19 billion (119 crore) to 822 out of 834 officially gazetted martyr families.
Each martyr’s family has received Tk 500,000. Among these, the foundation has identified five families as fraudulent and has issued legal notices requiring them to return the funds.
Among officially gazetted injured individuals, approximately 6,500 persons categorised under Groups A and B (including those with severe injuries and limb loss) have received financial assistance.
The foundation intended to provide up to Tk 100,000 to each injured individual, along with emergency financial support based on the extent of their injuries.
However, 8,200 individuals have not yet received any financial assistance, including 2,000 people who have lost limbs and are no longer able to work.
The foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kamal Akbar, stated, “Those who have not received even a single taka in financial assistance from the foundation so far may question the need for such a foundation. We requested Tk 2.38 billion (238 crore) from the ministry of Liberation War Affairs precisely to provide financial support to these individuals.”
Some injured individuals have received financial assistance in a second phase, while those who have received none have expressed dissatisfaction.
On 8 July last year, a group of individuals injured in the July mass uprising vandalised the office of the Shaheed Smrity Foundation.
Earlier, on 13 May, family members of martyrs and injured individuals organised a human chain and protest in front of the foundation’s office, demanding the removal of the CEO and the Treasurer.
Staff members of the foundation state that some individuals have received second-phase assistance based on the severity and nature of their injuries.
They continue to visit the foundation
On 9 March at noon, a visit to the foundation’s office in Shahbagh, Dhaka, revealed that Laily Begum had come to report that her son, Alif Al Hasan, had not been included as a July fighter in the directorate general of Health Services’ software system. Alif, a seventh-grade student from Madaripur, had sustained gunshot injuries.
Md Jamal Hossain from Jatrabari, who suffered gunshot wounds to his hands and legs, stated that he had received Tk 200,000 from the foundation and had applied for an additional Tk 200,000.
Shakil Ahmed and Jahangir Alam travelled from Kushtia. Authorities have recognised them in the official gazette as injured fighters under Category C.
Although they applied for financial assistance eight months ago, they have not yet received any support from the foundation and remain uncertain about when they will receive it.
They reported that they have visited the foundation four times from Kushtia to follow up.
Shakil Ahmed, a rickshaw driver by profession said, “No one behaves badly here. They speak with a smile. However, the staff eventually say that the foundation has no funds.”
Another injured fighter from Jatrabari, Yasin Arafat, accompanied Shakil and Jahangir to the foundation. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and stated that he had received Tk 300,000 from the foundation.
Golam Nafiz, 17, was martyred on 4 August 2024. His father, Golam Rahman, has been working at the foundation’s front desk since 1 March last year.
He also noted that several other family members of martyrs are serving in various roles within the foundation.
Golam Rahman said, “Work at the foundation has decreased. Victims come seeking financial assistance but leave because there are no funds. The government needs to pay attention to this issue.”
Complexities surrounding the foundation
The foundation operates as a government-approved, non-political, voluntary, and public welfare-oriented non-governmental organisation.
On 12 September 2024, authorities established the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, appointing Muhammad Yunus, former chief adviser, as president and Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, the twin brother of July martyr Mir Mahmudur Rahman Mugdho, as general secretary.
Mir Mahbubur Rahman later served as the foundation’s CEO but resigned on 8 May last year. On the same day, Kamal Akbar assumed the role of CEO.
Since the BNP government came to power, authorities have not yet reconstituted the foundation’s board of directors or its various committees.
Earlier, on 23 April last year, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs launched the July Mass Uprising Directorate under its authority.
Through this directorate, the ministry provides financial assistance and allowances to injured individuals and families of martyrs, creates opportunities for education and employment, ensures necessary medical support, preserves the history and memory of the July mass uprising, and undertakes rehabilitation activities.
The foundation carries out nearly identical functions, which, according to staff members, has created coordination challenges.
Questions have also arisen regarding recruitment within the foundation. Several staff members, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that nepotism has influenced recruitment at various times and that unqualified individuals have been appointed to important positions, leading to internal tensions.
In response, CEO Kamal Akbar stated, “The allegation that unqualified individuals were recruited at the foundation’s inception is not entirely unfounded. However, given the overall situation in the country at the time, there may have been no alternative.”
Kamal Akbar further stated that uncertainty over whether the foundation will continue to operate has created frustration among employees.
He said that the government cannot abruptly shut down the foundation and that staff members are receiving regular counselling on the matter.
He also noted that, during the tenure of the interim government, authorities registered six kathas of land in the foundation’s name near the Fakirapool water tank in the capital.
He added that constructing a permanent building on this land would help overcome the foundation’s current financial difficulties.