How long can July Foundation rely on government support?

On 17 September 2024, the then chief adviser of the former interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, granted Tk 1 billion (100 crore) from the chief adviser’s relief and welfare fund to the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.

The foundation began its operations with this grant. According to the latest accounts, out of a total of Tk 1.19 billion (119 crore) in donations, the foundation currently holds Tk 41.037 million.

After providing the Tk 1billion grant, officials announced at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital that the government would manage support for the families of those martyred in the July mass uprising through this foundation.

The foundation would also ensure long-term medical treatment and other assistance for the injured. Following its establishment, Bangladesh Bank contributed Tk 50 milllion (5 crore) to the fund, while an anonymous woman donated another Tk 50 million.

The foundation also received contributions through its website, Facebook page, and other sources.