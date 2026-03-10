Eid-ul-Fitr: Newspapers to get five-day holiday from 19 to 23 Mar
The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) announced a five-day holiday for newspaper offices from 19 March to 23 March on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr
As a result, no newspapers will be published from 20 March to 24 March, according to a holiday notice issued on Tuesday, signed by NOAB President AK Azad.
The decision was taken at a meeting of NOAB’s Executive Committee, it said.
In Bangladesh Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 20 March or 21 March as per the sighting of the new crescent moon.
This time, Bangladesh government has declared a seven-day Eid vacation.