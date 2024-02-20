Amar Ekushey teaches us not to bow down head: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the countrymen to move ahead with head high as Amar Ekushey (21 February) taught us not to bow down head.

"Ekush taught us not to bow down. We will not move keeping our heads down anymore, we will go with our heads high," she said conferring Ekushey Padak-2024 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

Speaking as the chief guest at the award distribution programme, the prime minister said Bangladesh lost its dignity as a victorious nation after 1975 (brutal killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman).

Sheikh Hasina said, "Today I can at least claim that Bangalees can move with their heads high in the world arena as we have brought that dignity back."