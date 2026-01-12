Report on 3 controversial polls: Admin, cops, EC, sections of intelligence, used to implement plan

These findings have been revealed in a report submitted by an investigation commission formed by the interim government to probe allegations surrounding the three disputed elections held under the AL government.

The report, however, notes that it was not possible to identify by name those involved or to specify the precise role played by individuals, as several thousand officials and employees were implicated in the electoral irregularities and the commission was constrained by limited time.

The commission has also described the 2008 election as “questionable” and has recommended that it, too, be brought under investigation.

On Monday evening, the five-member commission submitted its report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna.