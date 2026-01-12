Report on 3 controversial polls: Admin, cops, EC, sections of intelligence, used to implement plan
The planning behind three controversial national parliamentary elections (held in 2014, 2018 and 2024) during the tenure of the Awami League government that was later ousted by a student–public uprising began shortly after the 2008 election.
This so-called “innovative” plan was formulated through decisions taken at the highest levels of the state, and its implementation involved the state’s systematic use of sections of the civil administration, the police, the election commission and intelligence agencies.
These findings have been revealed in a report submitted by an investigation commission formed by the interim government to probe allegations surrounding the three disputed elections held under the AL government.
The report, however, notes that it was not possible to identify by name those involved or to specify the precise role played by individuals, as several thousand officials and employees were implicated in the electoral irregularities and the commission was constrained by limited time.
The commission has also described the 2008 election as “questionable” and has recommended that it, too, be brought under investigation.
On Monday evening, the five-member commission submitted its report to chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna.
Later, at a press briefing held in front of Jamuna, the commission’s chairperson, former High Court judge Shamim Hasnain, along with former grade-1 official Shamim Al Mamun, associate professor of Law at the University of Dhaka, Kazi Mahfuzul Haque, lawyer Tajrian Akram Hossain, and election expert Md Abdul Alim, presented a summary of the findings and recommendations.
The chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, also spoke at the briefing.
Earlier, in June, a gazette notification issued by the cabinet division announced the formation of the commission and directed it to submit its report by 30 September. The deadline was later extended.
The gazette stated that national parliamentary elections were held in 2014, 2018 and 2024, all three of which attracted widespread criticism at home and abroad. There were strong allegations that, through various tactics, the people’s right to vote was undermined and a staged process was used to secure the Awami League’s return to power.
It further said serious accusations were also raised against those responsible for conducting the elections, alleging violations of the constitutional requirement that the state be governed through elected representatives. These elections were feared to have endangered the rule of law, democracy and fundamental human rights in the country.
Against this backdrop, the interim government decided to investigate the corruption, irregularities and criminal acts associated with these elections in order to safeguard democracy, ensure the people’s voting rights in future elections, and prevent the resurgence of fascist or authoritarian rule in Bangladesh.