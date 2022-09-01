Plot to kill PM: MP Harun demands probe

Earlier on Wednesday, former information minister Abul Kalam Azad claimed in the parliament that a plot is being hatched in the country to kill the prime minister Sheikh Hasina, adding that Awami-League (AL) men are also involved in this conspiracy in exchange of money.
Quoting his statement, the parliamentarian said a ruling party member gave a speech in the parliament. He wanted to know the matter clearly adding “There is no way to avoid the issue.”
Harunur Rashid demanded a thorough investigation to unearth whether there is any conspiracy being hatched and who are the conspirators.