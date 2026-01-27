55,000 local observers to watch 13th parliamentary elections

The election commission (EC) has allowed 55,454 local observers to monitor the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum scheduled for 12 February.

Of them, 7,997 observers from 81 observation organisations centrally registered with the EC, and constituency-based 47,457 observers have been given permission to observe the elections.

A letter, signed by EC secretariat director (public relations) and information officer Md Ruhul Amin Mallick, revealed the information on Monday.