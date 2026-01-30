Gaan Bangla chairman Tapos barred from leaving country

The application stated that an investigating officer has been appointed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act to probe allegations that Tapos acquired assets beyond known sources of income.

As part of the investigation, letters were sent to various relevant offices to collect information about his movable and immovable assets. While responses have been received from most offices, income tax records in the names of Tapos and his wife and children have not yet been obtained. For the sake of the investigation, it is necessary to review those tax records.

Kaushik Hossain Tapos was detained on 3 November, 2024. He was later shown arrested in several murder cases related to the July mass uprising. After spending more than seven months in prison, he was released on bail in June last year.