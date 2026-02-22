Saudi ambassador calls on foreign minister

The ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Abdullah Zafer H bin Abiyah, paid a courtesy call on Khalilur Rahman, foreign minister of Bangladesh, on Sunday.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings from his government and expressed his commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, says a foreign ministry press release.

Welcoming the ambassador, the foreign minister described Saudi Arabia as a trusted and longstanding partner of Bangladesh. He recalled that diplomatic relations between the two countries began during the presidency of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman with the establishment of Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia in 1976. President Zia also paid a historic visit to the Kingdom in 1977. Both sides acknowledged his historic contribution to promoting Muslim unity.